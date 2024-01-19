19,557 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Bought by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,073 shares in the company, valued at $15,138,753.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,138,753.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,367 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 3.31.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.87.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

