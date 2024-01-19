19,863 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 50.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 66.6% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 48,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 172.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 17.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.1% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 81,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. William Blair lowered EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.39. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

