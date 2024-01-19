1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15, Yahoo Finance reports. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 26.39%.

1st Source Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $56.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in 1st Source by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in 1st Source by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in 1st Source by 1.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on 1st Source in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

