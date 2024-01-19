1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Announces Earnings Results

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15, Yahoo Finance reports. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 26.39%.

1st Source Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $56.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on 1st Source in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

