332 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $103.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.89. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

