3,774 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 101.7% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 9.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $2,261,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 343,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $290.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

