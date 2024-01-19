5,095 Shares in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in BILL by 64.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BILL by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in BILL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BILL by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.69. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $536,448.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,384.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,363. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BILL. KeyCorp lowered BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BILL in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

