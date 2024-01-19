5,688 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Purchased by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of GMED opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.47. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $80.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average is $52.54.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

