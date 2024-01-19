666 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 666 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $376.91 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $389.47. The stock has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.54 and a 200-day moving average of $338.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

