Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lowered by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,729. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $198.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.83%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

