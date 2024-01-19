ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

ABM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,213 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. State Street Corp grew its position in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 268,099 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after acquiring an additional 255,471 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

