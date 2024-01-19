Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $5,906,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.99. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $158.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

