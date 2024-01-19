AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 344,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 708,823 shares.The stock last traded at $88.41 and had previously closed at $88.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.65%.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth about $2,066,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.