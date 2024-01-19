Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.84

Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 708692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 3,154.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

