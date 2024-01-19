Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 771,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,476,544 shares.The stock last traded at $5.85 and had previously closed at $5.86.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Aegon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 3,154.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Aegon by 144.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

