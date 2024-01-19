Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $159.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

