Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to C$85.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$81.57.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at C$66.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.17. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$59.36 and a 52 week high of C$82.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.874376 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total value of C$135,720.00. In related news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total transaction of C$135,720.00. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.20, for a total transaction of C$371,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,125 shares of company stock worth $1,093,633. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

