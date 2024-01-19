AIA Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Diodes were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.17.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

