AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,843 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average of $72.64. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

