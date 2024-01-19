AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Biogen by 7.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Biogen by 3.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Biogen by 4.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Biogen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $246.97 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.67.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

