AIA Group Ltd Sells 3,492 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.11%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

