AIA Group Ltd Sells 527 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 11.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Donaldson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Donaldson Stock Up 1.2 %

DCI stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

