AIA Group Ltd Sells 604 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 50.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $226.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $230.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.41.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

