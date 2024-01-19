Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Get Air Lease alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AL

Air Lease Stock Down 0.3 %

AL stock opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Air Lease by 141.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Air Lease by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $58,077,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $46,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.