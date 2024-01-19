Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells $140,350.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $140,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,012,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Brian Chesky sold 82,033 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $11,037,540.15.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Brian Chesky sold 29,252 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $4,103,470.56.

On Monday, January 8th, Brian Chesky sold 36,667 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $5,135,213.35.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $11,099,667.52.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Brian Chesky sold 197,082 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $27,339,215.04.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45.

On Thursday, December 7th, Brian Chesky sold 35,720 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $5,009,730.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $11,305,587.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $3,557,700.00.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $137.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.82. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.57 and a 52-week high of $154.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays downgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after buying an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $235,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb



Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

