Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Bought by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40,219 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

NYSE:ACI remained flat at $21.94 during midday trading on Friday. 2,860,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,895. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

