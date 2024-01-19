Albion Financial Group UT Has $156,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Walmart were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Up 1.3 %

Walmart stock opened at $163.24 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.22. The company has a market capitalization of $439.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

