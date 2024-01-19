Albion Financial Group UT Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,902 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,446.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

