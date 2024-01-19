Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS.

Alcoa Price Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.74.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986,019 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $318,670,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,592,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth approximately $39,557,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alcoa

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.