Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS.
Alcoa Price Performance
NYSE:AA opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986,019 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $318,670,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,592,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth approximately $39,557,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.
