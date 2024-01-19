Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Issues Earnings Results

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 29.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period.

AA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

