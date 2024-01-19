Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alcoa Price Performance

AA traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,678. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,197,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,709,000 after purchasing an additional 173,367 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 3,731.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 799,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after buying an additional 778,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Alcoa

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.