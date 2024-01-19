Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires 514 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $315.12 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $315.33. The stock has a market cap of $103.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.92.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

