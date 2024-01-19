Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALLO. Citigroup began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALLO

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

ALLO opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $538.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.76. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.16. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.03% and a negative net margin of 178,954.28%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allogene Therapeutics

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,313,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,311 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after buying an additional 1,878,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,375,000 after buying an additional 1,292,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.