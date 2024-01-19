Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.
Ally Financial Price Performance
ALLY opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
Ally Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.
