Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALLY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.