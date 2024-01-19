Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Alpine 4

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Alpine 4 in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine 4 by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine 4 by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,666,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 101,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alpine 4 by 450.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 424,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine 4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpine 4 alerts:

Alpine 4 Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Alpine 4 stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.79. Alpine 4 has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

