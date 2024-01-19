American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Shares Gap Down to $7.98

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $7.46. American Axle & Manufacturing shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 361,290 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $865.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -738.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 4,162,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 804.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,835,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after buying an additional 1,632,158 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 522.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 942,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,125,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after purchasing an additional 715,970 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

