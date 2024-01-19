American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Financial Review

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Battery Technology and Centrus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get American Battery Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Centrus Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Centrus Energy has a consensus price target of $64.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.29%. Given Centrus Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centrus Energy is more favorable than American Battery Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology N/A N/A -$6.20 million N/A N/A Centrus Energy $293.80 million 2.91 $52.20 million $3.14 17.51

This table compares American Battery Technology and Centrus Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Centrus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Battery Technology and Centrus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology N/A -34.57% -28.89% Centrus Energy 14.41% -116.28% 7.27%

Summary

Centrus Energy beats American Battery Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Battery Technology

(Get Free Report)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.