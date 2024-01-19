American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance
NYSE AEL opened at $55.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.82. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life
American Equity Investment Life Company Profile
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
