American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $180.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.72. The company has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $189.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

