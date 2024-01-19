American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.85.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.44. 325,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,871. The company has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a PE ratio of 133.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.48 and its 200-day moving average is $188.63. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

