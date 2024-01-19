AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after buying an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,348,000 after buying an additional 1,822,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after buying an additional 1,774,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $162.31 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $165.52. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

