Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 6.4% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 137,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,934,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.35. 708,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,252. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $311.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $163.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.