Analysts Issue Forecasts for Baytex Energy Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Baytex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.09). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.36.

BTE opened at C$4.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.17. The stock has a market cap of C$3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is 7.38%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

