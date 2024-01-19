Analysts Issue Forecasts for Duke Energy Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.32 EPS.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.
Duke Energy Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $103.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
