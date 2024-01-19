Analysts Offer Predictions for WNS (Holdings) Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for WNS in a research report issued on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for WNS’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for WNS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

WNS Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. WNS has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.28.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of WNS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 3.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 31.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 7.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

