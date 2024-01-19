Analysts Set Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Target Price at $25.00

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

ALPN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.31. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $772,764.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $220,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $772,764.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,949 shares of company stock worth $6,446,248. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

