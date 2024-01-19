Analysts Set Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target at $127.00

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Oracle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after buying an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after buying an additional 3,494,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after buying an additional 928,013 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,456,828,000 after buying an additional 1,355,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $108.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.79. The firm has a market cap of $298.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.