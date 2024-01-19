Analysts Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Target Price at $255.71

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.71.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $216.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.