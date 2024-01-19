Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 85.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,281 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SFI Advisors LLC raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 41,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,320,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,815 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 10.7% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $13.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%.

