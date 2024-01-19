Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. 143,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 710,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANGI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Angi from $2.20 to $2.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Angi from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Angi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.11.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 63,242 shares in the company, valued at $150,515.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the third quarter valued at $124,000. One Fin Capital Management LP increased its stake in Angi by 30.0% in the third quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Angi by 73.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 45,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Angi by 6.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

